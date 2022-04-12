Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Public speaks out against Metro daycare closing at Cedar Rapids school board meeting

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nine people came to the Cedar Rapids Community School District school board meeting to voice their support for the reinstating of Metro High Schools daycare program.

It was announced on April 6th that the daycare program would end at the end of the school year. The CRCSD cited a decrease in the use of the daycare program as the reason for the closure.

Speakers included alumni who used the program in the past as well as current faculty at Metro which includes one woman who has worked in the daycare program for over a decade and will lose her job.

Various proposals were put forward by speakers including one which would open the program to other members of the school district to use the program.

The program was used by students who attended Metro High School as a way for them to attend class while raising a child.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting

Latest News

Officials say fire damage did occur to the exterior of the home.
Structure fire causes smoke and water damage to Cedar Rapids home
Dubuque Suicide Prevention Coalition
Dubuque school district creates suicide prevention coalition to address students’ brain health needs
The entrance to Taboo Nightclub.
Cedar Rapids business owner ‘considering’ relocating after shooting
Dubuque Suicide Prevention Coalition
Dubuque school district creates suicide prevention coalition to address students’ brain health needs