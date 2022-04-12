Public speaks out against Metro daycare closing at Cedar Rapids school board meeting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nine people came to the Cedar Rapids Community School District school board meeting to voice their support for the reinstating of Metro High Schools daycare program.

It was announced on April 6th that the daycare program would end at the end of the school year. The CRCSD cited a decrease in the use of the daycare program as the reason for the closure.

Speakers included alumni who used the program in the past as well as current faculty at Metro which includes one woman who has worked in the daycare program for over a decade and will lose her job.

Various proposals were put forward by speakers including one which would open the program to other members of the school district to use the program.

The program was used by students who attended Metro High School as a way for them to attend class while raising a child.

