Nine Iowa law enforcement members who died in the line of duty set to be honored

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - On May 15th, a memorial service is set to honor nine people who served and died in the line of duty.

May 15th-May 21st is National Police Week, a time side to pay special recognition to law enforcement members who lost their lives for the safety and protection of others.

The Iowa members being honored are:

Theodore L Benda - 10/20/21 - Iowa State Patrol, from rural Decorah, died in an accident after swerving to miss a deer on the way to a call.

Broderick R Daye - 8/28/21 - Parole Officer 5th Judicial District, Des Moines, Died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Robert L McFarland - 3/23/21 - Corrections Officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary, from Ely, was killed in an attack by inmates.

Richard W Newkirk - 11/3/21 - Corrections Officer at Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, from North Liberty, Died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Steven Reighard - 1/8/21 - Conservation Officer with Iowa DNR in Dickinson County, Died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Lorena Y Schulte 3/23/21 - Nurse at Anamosa State Penitentiary, from Cedar Rapids, was killed in an attack by inmates.

James K Smith 4/9/21 - Iowa State Patrol, from Jesup, was killed in a standoff in Grundy Center.

Michael D Teachout 11/28/20 - Correctional Officer, from Shenandoah, Died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Robert J Vidimos II - 11/16/20 - Correctional Officer assigned to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville, from Ames, Died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

