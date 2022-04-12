New partnership guarantees acceptance for Cornell College business students to get masters at Iowa State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Students completing their undergrad in business at Cornell College in Mount Vernon will now automatically be accepted into one of three masters programs at Iowa State University.

”Having this you know where it’s direct admission and I don’t have to you know stress about that on top of everything else going on is really nice,” said Abby Patten, a junior at Cornell College.

Cornell business students just need to have a 3.0 for admission to the masters of information systems program and a 3.25 for a masters in finance or accounting. The partnership means students will not have to pay an application fee and they will not need to take a GRE Exam or the GMAT.

”If they earn that GPA they are guaranteed admission to Iowa State Ivy College of Business,” explained Santhi Hejeebu, Professor of Economics & Business at Cornell College.

It’s an opportunity for students to earn their masters in the same state they complete their undergrad, and in high demand fields.

Indeed lists more than 1,000 job openings in Iowa for finance and information systems careers, and there are currently more than 1,500 job openings for accounting.

”I think it’s a plus for both institutions but also for our local employers who are always looking for talent and for our state,” said Hejeebu.

With the new partnership in place, Patten plans to pursue a masters in finance at Iowa State after graduating from Cornell.

”I’m really excited about it. I don’t want to leave Iowa, I love being here,” she said.

