Linn Mar school district debates proposed transgender student policies

At a meeting Monday night, people debated new transgender student policies the Linn-Mar School Board is considering
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Not everyone is happy with the Linn-Mar School Board.

People debated new policies the district is considering when it comes to transgender students at a meeting on Monday night.

“It seems middle school is where the wheels really start to fall off and the focus is shifted from education, to other agendas,” one parent said.

The district said it wants to create a more inclusive learning environment and be in compliance with Title IX and the Iowa Civil Rights Act. That includes students having access to restrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The policy also gives students the right to privacy on the matter, including from their parents.

Several people spoke in opposition.

“I have absolutely no faith in this policy that my daughter will be safe changing her clothes in front of male students,” a parent said.

But some people spoke in favor of the policy.

“This police helps insure the safety of trans students and those who do not conform to the stereotypical gender roles,” another parent said.

The board approved a first reading of the measure last night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

