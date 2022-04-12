Show You Care
Iowa restaurant boasts top tenderloin and top ten burger

By KCCI
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARLAN, Iowa (KCCI) - The owners of a restaurant in Harlan say business is booming, now that their restaurant is home to Iowa’s top tenderloin and a top 10 burger in the state.

Richard and Angela Buman own Victoria Station in Harlan. Their breaded pork tenderloin sandwich was voted Iowa’s best in 2021, by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

After winning the title in October, they sold more than 1,200 tenderloin sandwiches in just 10 days.

For comparison, they previously sold 20 each week. Now, they average 250 per week.

“We cut it here, we tenderize it here, we season it, and then we let it marinate in that seasoning. And then it’s breaded and, and fried to order,” Richard Buman said.

The diner’s also seeing a bump in burger sales as it’s now on the state’s top-10 burger list, which was created by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Beef Industry Council.

That list will be narrowed down to a number one in early May.

The Bumans said traffic has even gone up at the Harlan airport, thanks to people flying in to try the tenderloin.

