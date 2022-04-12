Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District receives $1 million gift

The Iowa City Community School Board voted to change the district's quarantining protocols.
The Iowa City Community School Board voted to change the district's quarantining protocols.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) has received its largest gift in its 40-year history.

Christine Boge of Coralville has committed a $1 million planned gift to the Foundation for the ICCSD in order to provide support for students in need for the next 20 years. The donation will establish the Christine Boge Greatest Need Fund.

“This kind of commitment is inspiring, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to Christine,” said Susan Brennan, Executive Director for the Foundation for the ICCSD. “A fund like this allows us to remain nimble to changing District needs and address some of the most difficult learning roadblocks that many of our students face. It has been a pleasure to get to know Christine better. I have developed a more profound appreciation for the causes that matter to her.We are grateful that the education and opportunities for our students top her list!”

Boge serves on the Foundation Board of Directors and is currently the Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

“A gift of this magnitude is a first for our Foundation and our District,” said Matt Degner, Superintendent of the IowaCity Community School District. “The Christine Boge Greatest Need fund will help us develop and sustain innovative programs, events, and opportunities for our students. We sincerely thank Christine for her generosity. Her gift will have a long-lasting impact on the children in our community.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden pauses as he leaves the stage to applause after speaking at POET...
President Biden unveils ethanol plan in Iowa; “very welcome news” to Gov. Reynolds
National Police Week
Nine Iowa law enforcement members who died in the line of duty set to be honored
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Trial set for Decorah man accused of killing father
Cedar Rapids city building.
Cedar Rapids to hold indoor vigil for nightclub shooting victims Wednesday