Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District receives $1 million gift

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Foundation for the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) has received its largest gift in its 40-year history.

Christine Boge of Coralville has committed a $1 million planned gift to the Foundation for the ICCSD in order to provide support for students in need for the next 20 years. The donation will establish the Christine Boge Greatest Need Fund.

“This kind of commitment is inspiring, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to Christine,” said Susan Brennan, Executive Director for the Foundation for the ICCSD. “A fund like this allows us to remain nimble to changing District needs and address some of the most difficult learning roadblocks that many of our students face. It has been a pleasure to get to know Christine better. I have developed a more profound appreciation for the causes that matter to her.We are grateful that the education and opportunities for our students top her list!”

Boge serves on the Foundation Board of Directors and is currently the Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

“A gift of this magnitude is a first for our Foundation and our District,” said Matt Degner, Superintendent of the IowaCity Community School District. “The Christine Boge Greatest Need fund will help us develop and sustain innovative programs, events, and opportunities for our students. We sincerely thank Christine for her generosity. Her gift will have a long-lasting impact on the children in our community.”

