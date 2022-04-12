Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs while on duty.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former sheriff’s deputy in northwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs from the department’s evidence rooms, and homes he was searching while on duty.

Court documents state that 41-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, entered guilty pleas to eleven counts, including first-degree burglary and felonious misconduct in office.

Leusink, a former Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy, was accused of taking prescription drugs from homes he was searching, and pills that were evidence in other cases. Leusink was also accused of committing burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots

Latest News

Waypoint says Survivors’ Program can offer trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo...
Waypoint says Survivors’ Program offers trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Waypoint says Survivors’ Program can offer trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo...
Waypoint says Survivors’ Program can offer trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Breaking down the criminal complaint for shooting at Taboo night club - clipped version
Kris Murray and Myles
Kris Murray and Myles Scheckel inspire one another to help the Special Olympics
Joe Biden in Iowa
President Biden spoke in Iowa on new ethanol plan