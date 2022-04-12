Chance of strong storms Tuesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will be a warm and windy day, with highs well into the 60s over much of eastern Iowa.

These gusty southeast winds are coming in ahead of our next system and while we may see a few isolated storms in the afternoon, the main event still looks to hold off until Tuesday night.

Early in the evening, storms are expected to develop over southwest and central Iowa, then make their way east from there.

The main timing for strong to severe storms in our area looks to be in the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. window, so strictly an overnight risk.

Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

On Wednesday, look for gusty northwest winds and after some morning highs into the 50s and 60s, we’ll see temperatures sharply fall through the day, likely settling down into the 40s.

Thursday continues to look like a windy setup, with gusts over 50 mph possible. Plan on the April chill to hold with us right through Easter.

While we may see a few isolated showers/storms during the midday and afternoon hours, it's mainly tonight when the storms will arrive. Probably after 10pm. Even though these storms will likely be weakening as they push east overnight, they may still carry a risk of damaging wind. (KCRG)

kcrg wx

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.