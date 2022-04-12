Cedar Rapids to hold indoor vigil for nightclub shooting victims Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is planning to hold a vigil for community healing on Wednesday night.

It comes after a shooting at a nightclub on Sunday killed two people and injured 10.

In a press release, city officials said the vigil is a moment to bring the community together, while honoring the victims and their families and friends.

“Sadly, it’s often a tragedy like last weekend that helps us realize we can’t walk through this world alone,” Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said in the release. “It can be helpful to be around others who are processing similar emotions of shock, grief and — for some — generational trauma. Our community is stronger when we come together.”

The vigil is set for 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, at 50 2nd Avenue Bridge.

Nonprofits Foundation 2 and Waypoint will be at the event to offer resources.

Because of the weather forecast, the event will be indoors and will use battery-operated vigil candles, which will be provided at the event.

