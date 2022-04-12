Breaking down criminal complaint for shooting at Taboo night club

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the suspects in a nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids made his initial appearance in Linn County court this morning.

32-year-old Timothy Rush is facing multiple charges, including second degree murder, after the mass shooting killed two and injured ten others. Tuesday a judge set his bond at one and a half million dollars.

According to the criminal complaint police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club show him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox... who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

When searching his home police found a 9-millimeter gun. And that he admitted during an interview with police that he saw himself on the surveillance video “before and after the shooting.”

He’s charged with second degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said the charges could change.

”If one of the victims in this case does end up passing away due to Mr. Rush’s actions then we would definitely consider amending or changing charges in the case,” said Maybanks.

Rush was also seen with the firearm fleeing the scene.

Police said after a they found a 9 mm firearm in Rush’s home, they tested shell casings from the nightclub and determined that his gun was used in the shooting.

No one has been arrested for the death of 25 year old Michael Valentine, and police said previously there was more than one shooter who escaped that night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.