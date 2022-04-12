Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Breaking down criminal complaint for shooting at Taboo night club

By Emily Schrad
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the suspects in a nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids made his initial appearance in Linn County court this morning.

32-year-old Timothy Rush is facing multiple charges, including second degree murder, after the mass shooting killed two and injured ten others. Tuesday a judge set his bond at one and a half million dollars.

According to the criminal complaint police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club show him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox... who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

When searching his home police found a 9-millimeter gun. And that he admitted during an interview with police that he saw himself on the surveillance video “before and after the shooting.”

He’s charged with second degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said the charges could change.

”If one of the victims in this case does end up passing away due to Mr. Rush’s actions then we would definitely consider amending or changing charges in the case,” said Maybanks.

Rush was also seen with the firearm fleeing the scene.

Police said after a they found a 9 mm firearm in Rush’s home, they tested shell casings from the nightclub and determined that his gun was used in the shooting.

No one has been arrested for the death of 25 year old Michael Valentine, and police said previously there was more than one shooter who escaped that night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting

Latest News

Joe Biden in Iowa
President Biden spoke in Iowa on new ethanol plan
The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Western Dubuque schools give $1000 to staff ineligible for governor’s bonus
Two Iowa City men raise funds to help put Jason Parker back on a bike
Two Iowa City men raise funds to help put Jason Parker back on a bike
New partnership between Cornell College and Iowa State University benefits business students...
New partnership guarantees acceptance for Cornell College business students to get masters at Iowa State