Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots

Latest News

A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
Murder charge over self-induced abortion dismissed in Texas
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
DA to dismiss self-induced abortion charges against Texas woman
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city