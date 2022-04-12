Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail.

A criminal complaint says the shooting was captured on video surveillance, with Timothy Rush, 32, allegedly having fired a 9 mm handgun “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd before running away. Investigators collected 9 mm shell casings from the area.

Police then found a 9 mm firearm at Rush’s home. Police said testing and comparing shell casings indicated the firearm was the one used in the shooting.

Police also say Rush identified himself on the surveillance video before and after the shooting.

The Linn County Attorney charged Rush with second-degree murder, willful injury, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Rush is charged specifically for killing Nicole Owens, 35, and wounding another man, who was shot in the head.

County Attorney Nick Maybanks said more charges will likely be filed in the coming days and weeks.

Rush was arrested off 12th Avenue Southeast, in the Newbo district, on Monday.

Police have said they believe there was a second shooter, but have not said if they have identified specific suspects other than Rush yet.

Police have identified the other person who was killed in the shooting inside the club as 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting

Latest News

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook
At a meeting Monday night, people debated new transgender student policies the Linn-Mar School...
Linn Mar school district debates proposed transgender student policies
Iowa restaurant boasts top tenderloin and top ten burger