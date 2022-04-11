Traffic shift heading for I-380 southbound through fall 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All traffic on I-380 will be shifted to the northbound lanes from Penn St to just north of U.S. Highway 6.

There will be two lanes in each direction, in a head-to-head traffic configuration.

All Forevergreen Road ramps will remain open during day hours but could have closures overnight as needed in order to facilitate construction activities.

Drivers should expect narrower lanes, limited shoulders, and reduced speeds for this stretch of I-380.

Officials say the shift will run for approximately 2 miles and be in place through fall 2022. They expect the shift to begin sometime later this week.

