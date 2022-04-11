Show You Care
Strong to Severe Storms Late Tuesday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some quieter weekend weather more active weather moves our way. Overnight a warm front pushes north out of the Plains. Clouds increase as this front gets closer as does a shower chance. We continue to watch for a storm to develop Tuesday evening. As these storms move from west to east across the state severe weather will be possible. A cold front pushed through on Wednesday with additional showers, storms, and windy conditions. Colder weather moves in behind the front sticking around through Easter weekend. Have a great night.

