Strong to severe storms late Tuesday

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Through Tuesday afternoon the weather remains quiet.  Winds are expected to pick up from the southeast and moisture will increase as a warm front moves north toward the state.

We will be watching western Iowa late Tuesday evening.  Strong to severe storms are likely to develop and push to the east.  As the line of storms crosses Interstate 35 eastern Iowa will see a chance for severe weather.  Damaging wind is the primary threat, but tornadoes and hail are possible.  Timing for severe storms appears best from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Stay weather aware and be prepared for fast-changing weather Tuesday night.

