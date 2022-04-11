Steve-O heading to Dubuque for ‘Bucket List Tour’
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Steve-O from the hit show “Jackass” will be in Dubuque at the Five Flags Theater June 11th for an adults-only comedy show.
Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, April 14th at 10:00 am.
The show will take place at the Five Flags Theater on June 11th at 7:00 pm. No one younger than 18 will be admitted.
You can find tickets here.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.