Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Steve-O heading to Dubuque for ‘Bucket List Tour’

Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12
Steve-O coming to the Grand Theater on June 12(Grand Theater Wausau)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Steve-O from the hit show “Jackass” will be in Dubuque at the Five Flags Theater June 11th for an adults-only comedy show.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, April 14th at 10:00 am.

The show will take place at the Five Flags Theater on June 11th at 7:00 pm. No one younger than 18 will be admitted.

You can find tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Balloon release for victim of Taboo shooting
Balloon release held for victim in Taboo club shooting

Latest News

I-380 traffic shift set through fall 2022.
Traffic shift heading for I-380 southbound through fall 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield