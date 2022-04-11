Steve-O heading to Dubuque for ‘Bucket List Tour’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Steve-O from the hit show “Jackass” will be in Dubuque at the Five Flags Theater June 11th for an adults-only comedy show.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, April 14th at 10:00 am.

The show will take place at the Five Flags Theater on June 11th at 7:00 pm. No one younger than 18 will be admitted.

You can find tickets here.

