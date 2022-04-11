SET Taskforce Committee member talks gun violence prevention in wake of Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stacey Walker’s reaction to Sunday morning’s shooting was the same as many others.

“I think it shocks the public, it shocks leaders in the community, and we all, the instinct, the human instinct is to search for answers,” he said.

As the co-chair to the SET Task Force committee, which formed in 2016 after a high profile murder involving teenagers... he believes stopping gun violence starts within whole communities.

Public dollars from the city, county and school district support the SET fund, which supports the Group Violence Intervention strategy that’s intended to keep vulnerable young people alive, safe and out of prison.

“An evidence-based practice that is being deployed right now in our community in an effort to interrupt violence,” said Walker.

The SET plan was introduced five years ago.

In that time, Walker says he can list many accomplishments as a result of the plan, but many in the community are still questioning the effectiveness as we continue to see tragic events like Sunday’s.

“What we also know is that in order for these efforts to be successful, there has to be long-term investment,” he said.

The Group Violence Intervention strategy directly interacts with people who are at high risk of committing violence.

Karla Twedt-Ball with the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation doesn’t believe the shooting at Taboo Nightclub could have been prevented by GVI based on information she received from police.

“If that’s the case, the GVI strategy is probably not the one that’s going to be successful in preventing a situation like this,” said Twedt-Ball.

Walker adds that addressing gun violence takes more of an investment from *everyone* in the community, not just those who are at high risk.

“If we continue to frame this issue as if it were isolated to a particular group of people who may come from a particular place, who may all reside in a particular neighborhood, we are never truly going to address the problem,” he said.

Walker said that addressing violence means looking at root causes. That’s what the SET task force looked at five years ago and found poverty, lack of housing and not enough pathways for young people to reach higher education all contribute to young people choosing violence.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.