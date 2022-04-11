Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids

KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers spoke with people around downtown in the wake of a shooting that killed 2 and hurt 10.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People who woke up to news of a mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids were shocked that something like this could happen in their community. Those we spoke with say they’re concerned about safety in the city.

”I want to leave, I’ve been wanting to leave for the last year,” said Ann Marie Mahnke.

Mahnke told TV9 she is a homeless mother who no longer feels safe on the streets in Cedar Rapids.

”My concern is we have children out here, we have homeless children what if one of the kids were down there when it happened? The kids are asking us what happened and why,” Mahnke explained.

She says her boyfriend was sleeping in a nearby alley when the shooting took place and he found himself caught in the chaos.

”He said the fence was kicked over on top of him, he got out okay,” said Mahnke.

Meanwhile others, like Marcus Pryor, woke up to hear about the shooting on Sunday morning.

”It just sucks because it never used to be like this,” Pryor said.

He has lived in Cedar Rapids his entire life. As a parent, Pryor says he’s concerned when it comes to safety in the city.

”It makes you not even want to do any activities out here like that. I’ve got kids out here so it just sucks,” he said.

Mahnke told us those who don’t have a place to call home are especially fearful.

”We’ve got a lot of people crying because they don’t know where they’re going to sleep tonight because they’re scared, scared to sleep in the alley, scared to sleep outside,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Several police cruisers sit parked outside of the Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar...
National lawmakers share sympathy after Cedar Rapids shooting
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Veritas Church in Cedar Rapids.
'Heartbreaking:' Downtown churchgoers absorb effect of nearby tragedy
Sen. Chuck Grassley reaction.
National lawmakers react to deadly shooting at Cedar Rapids club