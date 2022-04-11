Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released the names of the two deceased individuals from the Taboo Nightclub shooting that took place Sunday morning.

25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens have been identified as the victims of the shooting.

Evidence so far in the investigation has led investigators to believe that there was more than one shooter involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.