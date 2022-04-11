Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday, April 10, 2022.(Viewer Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released the names of the two deceased individuals from the Taboo Nightclub shooting that took place Sunday morning.

25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens have been identified as the victims of the shooting.

Evidence so far in the investigation has led investigators to believe that there was more than one shooter involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home

Latest News

Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying two people of interest in an assault and...
Iowa City police ask for help identifying persons of interest in robbery case
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Joshua Smith, of Oelwein, was arrested on...
Oelwein man arrested after nearly 2-hour standoff
Experts say there are two ways to help fight COVID-19 that are just starting to get the...
Ventilation and filtration help fight COVID-19