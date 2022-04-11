People petition to save Cedar Rapids high school’s in-house daycare program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids are petitioning to save Metro High School’s in-house daycare program.

It comes after the Cedar Rapids high school announced the program would be ending at the end of the school year, citing declining participation.

The school said at its highest participation, there were more than 60 children in the daycare program, but this year that number is just over 10.

But organizers of the petition on change.org say the program would “eliminate a crucial opportunity for young teen mothers and fathers to improve their lives through education.”

On Monday morning, the petition surpasses 375 signatures towards its goal of 500 signatures.

The school said ending the program would allow the resources to be reallocated to areas with higher student interest.

