Nice start to the week today, watch for some storms later tomorrow into tomorrow night

Plan on a nice start to the week with highs into the lower 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a dry and quiet Monday across eastern Iowa with highs generally around 60. Some scattered clouds this morning will continue to break up through the day. Tomorrow, the next system arrives and while there may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, it appears the best chance of storms in our area will be during the overnight hours. Some of those storms may be strong to severe with strong wind the primary threat. Wednesday will be characterized by falling temperatures, gusty wind and lingering rain. Thursday looks very windy with gusts over 50mph possible. This will drop us back into a cold pattern going into Easter.

