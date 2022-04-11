Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

National lawmakers share sympathy after Cedar Rapids shooting

Several Iowa officials have commented about this Sunday's shooting.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa’s federal lawmakers that represent the Cedar Rapids area shared statements of sympathy and prayers after a mass shooting downtown on Sunday morning.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, who serves House District 1, called the incident that left 2 people dead and 10 wounded “absolutely horrible.”

“I am praying for the victims and their families & am grateful for the quick response of our law enforcement officers,” Hinson said, in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said, in a post to his Twitter account, that “violence is never the answer.”

“Praying for the families of the victims & for swift healing for the wounded,” Grassley said, in the statement.

Sen. Joni Ernst also used Twitter to post a statement of sympathy after the shooting, saying that it left her “heartbroken.”

“I’m praying for the victims of this horrific attack and their families and am grateful for our brave law enforcement officers,” Ernst wrote, in the post.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are seeking the public’s help. If anybody has information, they are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Veritas Church in Cedar Rapids.
'Heartbreaking:' Downtown churchgoers absorb effect of nearby tragedy
Sen. Chuck Grassley reaction.
National lawmakers react to deadly shooting at Cedar Rapids club