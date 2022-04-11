National lawmakers share sympathy after Cedar Rapids shooting

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa’s federal lawmakers that represent the Cedar Rapids area shared statements of sympathy and prayers after a mass shooting downtown on Sunday morning.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, who serves House District 1, called the incident that left 2 people dead and 10 wounded “absolutely horrible.”

“I am praying for the victims and their families & am grateful for the quick response of our law enforcement officers,” Hinson said, in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said, in a post to his Twitter account, that “violence is never the answer.”

“Praying for the families of the victims & for swift healing for the wounded,” Grassley said, in the statement.

Sen. Joni Ernst also used Twitter to post a statement of sympathy after the shooting, saying that it left her “heartbroken.”

“I’m praying for the victims of this horrific attack and their families and am grateful for our brave law enforcement officers,” Ernst wrote, in the post.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are seeking the public’s help. If anybody has information, they are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

