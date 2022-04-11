Show You Care
Judge rules Finkenauer did not qualify for primary ballot

U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will not appear on Iowa's June 7th Democratic primary ballot.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will not appear on Iowa’s June 7 Democratic primary ballot after a ruling from a judge late Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Register.

Two Republicans challenged Finkenauer’s nomination papers, claiming she didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. The State Objections Panel rejected their challenge.

Last night’s ruling reversed that rejection, moving Finkenauer off the primary ballot. That decision is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from Dubuque, is competing for the democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.

