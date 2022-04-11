Iowa City police ask for help identifying persons of interest in robbery case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying two people of interest in an assault and robbery investigation.

Police said it happened at about 1:15 a.m. on April 3 near the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert Streets. The people were reportedly seen driving a gold Hyundai Sonata.

Police released surveillance images of the two people of interest that they would like to speak to.

No additional details regarding this case have been released.

Anyone with information about the two people seen in the images is asked to contact Iowa City police at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.