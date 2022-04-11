First responders put training to use aiding those wounded in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s hard to imagine the horrific scene those inside of Taboo Nightclub experienced early Sunday morning. Officials say 100 to 150 people were inside the club at the time of the mass shooting. Police believe 12 to 24 shots were fired.

Officers who were already in the area for a separate incident, were first on scene.

”Police officers initiated life saving actions. Administered first aid to victims, secured the area with the help of Cedar Rapids firefighters, personal from Area Ambulance and other medical first responders,” said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

12 people were shot in total. We now know 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens died and 10 others were injured by gunfire.

“These officers stabilized and transported wounded to several hospitals in their squad cars,” Chief Jerman said Sunday.

One of those hospitals was Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids where staff train to respond to situations like this.

“We have a disaster management plan and if there’s a mass casualty event its, we have protocols developed,” Dr. Matthew Aucutt said, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mercy.

Dr. Aucutt says recent events like the derecho and the pandemic brought an influx of patients to the emergency room. Unfortunate circumstances coupled with training helped the hospital be prepared to aid those injured in the shooting.

“We actually did have a lot of casualties from derecho as well and so I think there was, we activated our disaster management plan and that did help us prepare for what happened this weekend as well,” said Dr. Aucutt.

As of Sunday night police say one person is in critical condition and the other nine have injuries ranging from serious to minor. Police believe a couple of shooters are responsible who are still at large. Police say the shooters likely escaped the scene during the chaos as people were trying to get away.

