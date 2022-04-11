Downtown Cedar Rapids business reacts after Sunday shooting

Show You Care
By Emily Schrad
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Adcraft Printing in downtown Cedar Rapids is close to the club where the shooting on Sunday took place, about a block away and across the street.

Shawn Gallagher, owner of Adcraft Printing said while his business isn’t open at night, it was disconcerting being so close to the scene. He adds one big concern after something like this is people thinking downtown isn’t safe.

And when people stop coming downtown, it impacts the local businesses that operate and rely on people to stay open.

”These businesses are struggling enough already post pandemic with the downtown offices closing. So, it’s just one more thing you worry about. That people are uneasy coming downtown. I mean obviously this is an isolated incident and I have total confidence that they’ll find the people that did it but there’s countless number of people like that out there that now settle things with guns,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher added as these types of targeted incidents grow anyone can be a victim as we saw with Sunday’s shooting.

He did also tell me it was a scary thought knowing that it could happen to anyone at anytime.

“They can target each other all they want, but when the bullets start flying it starts killing the innocent bystanders,” said Gallagher.

When it comes to what can be changed to prevent things like this happening in the future, he says there’s not one single solution to the problem.

”It’s so easy to carry a gun. They’re so available. It’s almost impossible to ultimately stop somebody that wants to use one,” said Gallagher.

He again emphasized, like we saw Sunday, although targeted incidents can occur, anyone can become a victim.

