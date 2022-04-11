Cedar Rapids Fire Department to hold public input session on April 14th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department will hold a public forum at Central Fire Station (713 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids) from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm on April 14th, in order to seek input as part of its five-year strategic plan.

Senior command staff plan to engage one-on-one with participants, listen to ideas and get written input from the general public. The session will feature demonstrations of confined space rescue, extraction techniques, and high-angle operations.

“We need to hear from our industrial, residential, and governmental partners to ensure our intentions and long-range goals are aligned with what our customers see as the future of Fire Department services for Cedar Rapids.” Smith added “It’s this kind of input that frequently offers enlightening perspectives for us as Firefighters and administrators. We hope to hear ideas that are unique and help us continue to provide well-educated, trained, funded, and equipped crews to every emergency.”

The two-hour forum is intended for adults, and unlike most CRFD public events, there will not be activities provided for children at this session. RSVP is not required.

If you are unable to attend and would like to provide input, or for more information on the session, contact Training Chief Brent Smith at b.smith@cedar-rapids.org or 319-286-5258.

