Balloon release held for victim in Taboo club shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have not identified any victims in the shooting at Taboo early Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon, friends and loved ones gathered to mourn the loss of a man who went by his nickname, Da Real Sco.

About 25 people were at the memorial. They spelled Da Real Sco’s name in candles on the sidewalk. After the crowd grew over the better part of an hour, they released heart-shaped balloons into the sky and shouted, “Long live Da Real Sco!”

There were no formal speeches, but at least one person spoke briefly about their pain and loss.

Police said the mass shooting left two dead, one adult male and one adult female, and 10 others wounded.

