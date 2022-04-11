Arson suspected in Adel house fire; attempted murder charges pending

ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending in a house fire that injured two people.

The incident happened at 7:48 p.m. in rural Adel, Sunday evening. Fire crews were called to the 22000 block of Laredo Trail.

The sheriff’s office said a caller told dispatchers that someone poured gasoline inside the home and lit it on fire. Two people were injured and were transported to local hospitals.

“One of the people transported is now in Iowa City at the Burn Treatment Center. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames, but not before the home received significant damage.

“The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident as an arson and an attempted murder,” the sheriff’s office said. “The names of the people involved are being withheld at this time pending the results of the investigation.”

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.