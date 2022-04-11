Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
Balloon release for victim of Taboo shooting
Balloon release held for victim in Taboo club shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
Saige Stiles, 15, went missing Monday morning while walking to school. She told a friend she...
Florida teen said she was being followed on the way to school before disappearing, police say
Florida police discuss missing 15-year-old Saige Stiles
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant