Two people killed in shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police responded to a shooting at 415 3rd St SE in downtown Cedar Rapids overnight. Police say two people were killed.
Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but officers will remain on scene for several hours. This is an active investigation.
We’ll have more details as they become available.
