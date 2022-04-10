Sunday will be warm and windy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon

Show You Care
Sunday will be warm and windy with isolated showers possible late in the afternoon.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Eastern Iowa this morning with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon, we’ll continue to have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising into the low 60s thanks to strong winds coming from the southeast, 15 to 25 mph. A few isolated showers are possible late in the day as a front moves through the region, but most will stay dry.

Monday, we’ll continue to see dry and warm conditions. However, by midweek, chances for showers and storms return to the region.

