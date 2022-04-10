Show You Care
Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai has discharged over 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients and health authorities emphasize that they must be allowed to return home despite the lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China’s largest city. The director of the Shanghai Health Commission says their families must not worry about them or discriminate against them.

Shanghai has been under lockdown since March 28, and authorities said that the strict measures would be lifted in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days following another round of mass testing.

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. officials cited a risk of parents and children being separated. China protested the notice.

