President Biden is scheduled to visit Menlo, Iowa on Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have clarified where President Biden will visit in Iowa next week. The White House said the president is visiting Menlo Tuesday. That’s a small city in Guthrie County west of Des Moines.

He is expected to speak about his economic agenda, touting his infrastructure law. The law will bring millions to Iowa for roads, bridges and broadband.

This is the president’s first trip to Iowa since before the 2020 election.

