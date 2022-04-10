Members of Veritas Church react to deadly shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veritas Church is just a couple of doors down from Taboo, the scene of a deadly shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

”It was really just kind of heart breaking hearing about this,” said Leah Kortenkamp, church member.

Members of Veritas Chruch said the mass shooting was a topic of discussion amongst themselves.

Some taking solace in their faith....

”My thoughts are more for the families of those that have been killed or injured in this thing. I am rest assured that God is in control and so, we are good and would just pray that people would see in this their need for Jesus,” said Bart Woods, church member.

Others still taking in the gravity of the situation.

”It definitely brings us awareness. You think like... especially a church setting. It’s a very safe place and you just think of it as a habitual thing. You come every week. You don’t expect much out of it, but something that close. And it could even happen just right in front. Even inside anything like that. It really puts into perspective anything can happen,” said Brady Pfeifer, church member.

”It does worry me. Because like I said I would love to make sure everyone here is safe. That we’re always going to be open. I want this community to know that we can help everyone and be safe for them,” said Kortenkamp.

Processing as a church family, and sending support out to the community.

”We were just talking about it and we were just really feeling for our community right now and how it just breaks our hearts and we just want to keep everybody that was involved in this in our thoughts and prayers,” said Kortenkamp.

