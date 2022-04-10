Linn County large land owners work to replace trees lost in the 2020 derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, large landowners in Linn County took the next step in replanting trees lost in the 2020 Derecho.

People with three acres of land or more bought at least 25 trees from the Monarch research’s Planting Forward Woodland Program. The Program is giving out about 14 thousand trees between Saturday, April 9th and Sunday, April 10th as well as transporting some trees. All of the trees are native to the state of Iowa, which organizers say is important to them.

”With the need to help replace the right tree in the right place, especially being the right tree, native trees are going to help take care of and feed our pollinators.” Mike Martin the Operations Manager explained.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources found the Derecho damaged or destroyed 7 million trees across the state. Martin says they are working to hold another order for people in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.