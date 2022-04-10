Isolated shower or storm this evening, less wind on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through this evening, bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm and somewhat cooler temperatures on Monday.

The risk for rain tonight ends early, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and lighter winds as lows fall to near 40. Monday keeps winds light with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday brings a potentially more robust chance of storms, with a warm front moving into the area. If storms can develop, they have a decent shot at becoming severe. Similarly, as a cold front moves through early on Wednesday, severe storms are possible. Both periods contain some uncertainty still about the extent and placement of the threat, so please stick with us for updated information over the next 24 to 36 hours as we get closer.

The cold front brings in below normal temperatures again, with highs stuck in the 40s and windy conditions for a couple of days. Another round of precipitation is possible toward Easter weekend.

