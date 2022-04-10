Fire damages southwest Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire affected a southwest Cedar Rapids home on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 4:09 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report from the owner of the home at 2802 Wilson Avenue SW about the fire. The homeowner believed that the fire may have started inside the walls of an indoor-outdoor fireplace. Smoke was visible from outside the home but no flames were evident.

Firefighters later discovered the fire within the wall, breaking into it to extinguish it.

Everybody within the home, including four people and two pets, was able to escape the fire safely. The fire was extinguished by 4:36 p.m., according to officials.

