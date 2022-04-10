Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fire damages southwest Cedar Rapids home

A Cedar Rapids firefighter inspects a home on the southwest side on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
A Cedar Rapids firefighter inspects a home on the southwest side on Saturday, April 9, 2022.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire affected a southwest Cedar Rapids home on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 4:09 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report from the owner of the home at 2802 Wilson Avenue SW about the fire. The homeowner believed that the fire may have started inside the walls of an indoor-outdoor fireplace. Smoke was visible from outside the home but no flames were evident.

Firefighters later discovered the fire within the wall, breaking into it to extinguish it.

Everybody within the home, including four people and two pets, was able to escape the fire safely. The fire was extinguished by 4:36 p.m., according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home
Cedar Rapids police: 15th Ave SW reopens after multiple crashes
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Screening of 'Charcoal Skies' held at Collins Road Theatres
Screening of 'Charcoal Skies' held at Collins Road Theatres
Joe Biden to visit Iowa.
Biden to visit central Iowa, touting economic agenda
Tom Vilsack.
Sec. Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19
Sgt. Jim Smith.
Family marks one year since death of Iowa State Patrol sergeant
Cherry Hill Road sign.
Police investigating after shots fired at Cedar Rapids officers' home