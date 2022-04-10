Show You Care
Club Taboo owner “cooperating” with mass shooting investigation

Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo Night Club in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.
By Adam Carros
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of the nightclub where a mass shooting left two dead and 10 others wounded says he is cooperating with a police investigation.

Police responded to a shooting at the Taboo nightclub at 415 3rd Street SE around 1:30 am Sunday morning to find 2 people killed and another 10 wounded. Police have not announced any arrests but said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Club Taboo owner, Modteets Williams, Jr., told KCRG-TV9 the club is “doing everything we can to cooperate with police”.

Taboo was hosting a “return of the Mac” 90s themed bash Saturday night, according to social media promotions.

SAVE THE DATE 🤩 April 9th, 2022 ‼️‼️ Taboo Night Club ‼️‼️ Cedar Rapids, IA‼️‼️ be there or hear ab it! It’s my mfn sister birthdayyyy 🥳🥳🥳🥳 all the Aries ♈️ come show y’all a$$! ‼️⚠️🥳

Posted by Taay Mac on Friday, March 18, 2022

Police have frequently visited the nightclub, with 61 incidents detailed in police call logs over the past year, including two incidents involving guns and one assault. Most of the calls, however, were routine bar checks.

Police say officers were near the club on routine patrol when the shooting happened and responded quickly to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
