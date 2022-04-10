Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded after juvenile was shot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 1:53 a.m. Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call claiming that shots had been fired at 825 E. Washburn Road. There was also a report that a victim had been shot in the house’s front yard.

At the scene, deputies discovered that a car had pulled up to the residence holding an after-prom party and began shooting at people in the yard. Those in the yard reportedly shot back in response.

A male juvenile was shot in the leg. He was first taken to Mercy One in Waterloo and then taken to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He is expected to survive.

The incident is currently under investigation.

