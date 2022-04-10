Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded after juvenile was shot

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 1:53 a.m. Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call claiming that shots had been fired at 825 E. Washburn Road. There was also a report that a victim had been shot in the house’s front yard.

At the scene, deputies discovered that a car had pulled up to the residence holding an after-prom party and began shooting at people in the yard. Those in the yard reportedly shot back in response.

A male juvenile was shot in the leg. He was first taken to Mercy One in Waterloo and then taken to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He is expected to survive.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
Two people killed, others injured in shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
A Cedar Rapids firefighter inspects a home on the southwest side on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Fire damages southwest Cedar Rapids home

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
Two people killed, others injured in shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids
Sgt. Jim Smith.
One year later, Sgt. Smith remembered as family man, man of faith, who loved his job
Screening of 'Charcoal Skies' held at Collins Road Theatres
Screening of 'Charcoal Skies' held at Collins Road Theatres
Joe Biden to visit Iowa.
Biden to visit central Iowa, touting economic agenda