7 year old boy with neurological disorder gets his wish, a birthday party with friends

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) -There’s nothing like a pool to start a party. That’s especially true for a kindergarten class that helped their classmate, Miles Fredericks, celebrate his first birthday party with friends KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

Miles has CDLK5 deficiency disorder, a neurological disorder that has caused seizures since he was 4 weeks old. The disorder has left him blind, deaf, and in a wheelchair. Miles is also non-verbal.

But Miles’ condition hasn’t stopped his brother or parents from loving him immensely. His family saw the love for Miles expand this year when he started kindergarten, where he was embraced warmly by his classmates.

So, of course, it only makes sense they all showed up for his party, one his family is aware could be his last. Miles started hospice last month.

When Miles’ parents shared their bucket list, UnityPoint Hospice used their Legacy and Last Wish Fund to work with Natavi Swim School to make his birthday party a reality.

“We know that he will not have a lot of school years like most children and have a lot of these experiences,” Rita said.

The Fredericks have known this for Miles’ entire life. But that will never stop them from giving Miles the best experience they can.

