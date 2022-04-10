Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

7 year old boy with neurological disorder gets his wish, a birthday party with friends

7 year old boy with neurological disorder gets his wish, a birthday party with friends
7 year old boy with neurological disorder gets his wish, a birthday party with friends(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) -There’s nothing like a pool to start a party. That’s especially true for a kindergarten class that helped their classmate, Miles Fredericks, celebrate his first birthday party with friends KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

Miles has CDLK5 deficiency disorder, a neurological disorder that has caused seizures since he was 4 weeks old. The disorder has left him blind, deaf, and in a wheelchair. Miles is also non-verbal.

But Miles’ condition hasn’t stopped his brother or parents from loving him immensely. His family saw the love for Miles expand this year when he started kindergarten, where he was embraced warmly by his classmates.

So, of course, it only makes sense they all showed up for his party, one his family is aware could be his last. Miles started hospice last month.

When Miles’ parents shared their bucket list, UnityPoint Hospice used their Legacy and Last Wish Fund to work with Natavi Swim School to make his birthday party a reality.

“We know that he will not have a lot of school years like most children and have a lot of these experiences,” Rita said.

The Fredericks have known this for Miles’ entire life. But that will never stop them from giving Miles the best experience they can.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
Two people killed, others injured in shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
A Cedar Rapids firefighter inspects a home on the southwest side on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Fire damages southwest Cedar Rapids home

Latest News

Iowa’s real Gross Domestic Product dropped from the third to the fourth quarter in 2021
Iowa’s real Gross Domestic Product dropped from the third to the fourth quarter in 2021
Linn County large land owners work to replace trees lost in the 2020 derecho
Linn County large land owners work to replace trees lost in the 2020 derecho
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded after juvenile was shot
Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
Two people killed, others injured in shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids