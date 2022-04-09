Show You Care
Xtream Arena to host inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls state wrestling tournament

The inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls wrestling state tournament will take place at Xtream Arena...
The inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls wrestling state tournament will take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville.(KCRG)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls high school wrestling state tournament will take place at a familiar location.

Xtream Arena in Coralville is set to tentatively host the event February 2-3. It’s also the new home of the state volleyball tournament.

Over 695 girls wrestled in the fourth wrestling state meet hosted in Coralville.

Practice for the upcoming season of the newly sanctioned sport is set to begin October 31. Competition begins November 14.

