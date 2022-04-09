Show You Care
Windier and even warmer on Sunday

A windier, and warmer, Sunday is ahead for eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather flips back toward a more springlike feel, for now, as southerly winds kick in on Sunday.

After a chilly start in the low 30s, temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through toward evening, potentially sparking a few showers or storms.

Monday looks dry and slightly cooler, before things get more active toward midweek. Widespread clouds north of a warm front on Tuesday could keep temperatures cool until it passes, and showers and storms are possible as well. More storms are likely as a cold front moves through Wednesday. Both days could feature strong to severe storms, though there is still some time to work out exact details. Please stay with us for more updates as this time period approaches.

Cooler temps return for the rest of the 9-day once again.

