Ways to include asparagus in your diet is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to include asparagus in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Asparagus Contains:

· Folate

· Fiber

· Potassium

· Vitamin A

· Vitamin C

· Vitamin B6

· Thiamin

· 4 calories per spear

Storage

Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel or store stalks in a glass of water in the refrigerator.

Prepping Asparagus

  1. Hold asparagus spear by each end and bend until it breaks
  2. Line broken spear up with remaining asparagus and slice

Oven Roasted

  1. Drizzle with oil and season
  2. 400°F for 12–15 minutes

Air Fryer

  1. Drizzle with oil and season
  2. 400°F for 7–9 minutes
  3. Shake or stir halfway through

Grilled

  1. Drizzle with oil and season
  2. Place spears directly on the grill grates or use a grill basket
  3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 400°) and grill for 6–10 minutes
  4. Roll occasionally

