Ways to include asparagus in your diet is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to include asparagus in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Asparagus Contains:
· Folate
· Fiber
· Potassium
· Vitamin A
· Vitamin C
· Vitamin B6
· Thiamin
· 4 calories per spear
Storage
Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel or store stalks in a glass of water in the refrigerator.
Prepping Asparagus
- Hold asparagus spear by each end and bend until it breaks
- Line broken spear up with remaining asparagus and slice
Oven Roasted
- Drizzle with oil and season
- 400°F for 12–15 minutes
Air Fryer
- Drizzle with oil and season
- 400°F for 7–9 minutes
- Shake or stir halfway through
Grilled
- Drizzle with oil and season
- Place spears directly on the grill grates or use a grill basket
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 400°) and grill for 6–10 minutes
- Roll occasionally
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.