Ways to include asparagus in your diet is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to include asparagus in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Asparagus Contains:

· Folate

· Fiber

· Potassium

· Vitamin A

· Vitamin C

· Vitamin B6

· Thiamin

· 4 calories per spear

Storage

Store asparagus in the refrigerator for up to four days. Wrap the cut ends of the stalks in a wet paper towel or store stalks in a glass of water in the refrigerator.

Prepping Asparagus

Hold asparagus spear by each end and bend until it breaks Line broken spear up with remaining asparagus and slice

Oven Roasted

Drizzle with oil and season 400°F for 12–15 minutes

Air Fryer

Drizzle with oil and season 400°F for 7–9 minutes Shake or stir halfway through

Grilled

Drizzle with oil and season Place spears directly on the grill grates or use a grill basket Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 400°) and grill for 6–10 minutes Roll occasionally

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.