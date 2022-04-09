Show You Care
Warmer and sunnier conditions are in this weekend's forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 20s. However, warmer conditions are expected this afternoon. Thanks to the sun, it will be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures rising into the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows will be warmer than last night, in the 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday, with high temperatures climbing into the 60s thanks to strong winds coming from the SE. However,

The pattern will change by Monday as a front moves through the region, bringing in a chance for storms. Rain and storm chances continue into the middle of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

