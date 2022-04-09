Show You Care
Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.(Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post.

Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote on his official Twitter account Saturday afternoon that he tested positive. He described his symptoms as mild.

Vilsack is one of several prominent politicians in Washington to test positive in recent weeks. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimonda, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki are among the officials who have reported positive tests.

Vilsack, 71, said he is both vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

