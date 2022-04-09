Tipton Korean War veteran carving wood toys for 60 years

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Merlyn “Shorty” Beckler, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran has been making wood carvings for about 60 years.

The over 100 wooden toys range from the Millennium Falcon and Enterprise to a walking horse and even an Eiffel Tower made out of toothpicks.

Beckler says his favorite part of making the carvings are the visitors. “I want people to open that door and take a look and say, ‘WOW!’ and it has done the trick,” Beckler said.

If you are interested in seeing any of the wooden creations, contact Beckler at 563-886-6133.

