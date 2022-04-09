Show You Care
Special Olympics athletes shine in Cedar Rapids

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Special Olympics were back in full force for the East Central Spring Games. Athletes of all abilities to hit the track - and field - at Prairie Point Middle School.

This event was cancelled two years ago, while there was a limited capacity competition in 2021.

The athletes were impressive on the track, and supportive off of it.

”(It was) really fantastic I did really good!” said Kamryn Westphal, who participated in the 100 meter dash. “I did really good and I just wanna wish everyone good luck.”

