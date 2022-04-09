Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis

Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — In the three months since Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three of his congregants were held at gunpoint in their Texas synagogue, new carpet has been laid in the sanctuary, the walls have been repainted, the entry retiled and new doors installed. He said it has been healing to watch. On Friday, Congregation Beth Israel in the Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville will be rededicated and members will celebrate Shabbat in their own building for the first time since the attack.

The Jan. 15 standoff ended with the escape of the remaining three hostages and an FBI tactical team rushing in and killing the gunman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Cedar Rapids police: 15th Ave SW reopens after multiple crashes
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Whitney Hemmer shares ways to include asparagus in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Ways to include asparagus in your diet is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
S&P says Russian debt default is more likely
S&P says Russian debt default is more likely