Memorial walk/run held for Sergeant killed in the line of duty

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 9th, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, Jesup Bible Fellowship is holding a memorial walk/run for Sergeant Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol.

Sergeant Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 9th, 2021.

The run will be held at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South St, Jesup, IA 50648.

No registration is necessary to participate. The event is free and family-friendly.

For more information on Sergeant Smith and the Memorial walk/run click the link here.

